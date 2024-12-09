HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,363 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 61,601 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,363 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $31,462,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,010,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,968,000 after buying an additional 83,965 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,744,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $5,519,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.1% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after purchasing an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWL opened at $149.58 on Monday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 52 week low of $110.77 and a 52 week high of $149.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

