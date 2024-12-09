HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 5,049 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,136 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,049 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF worth $8,691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at $15,784,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 428,636.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 338,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,510,000 after purchasing an additional 338,623 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 740,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,907,000 after purchasing an additional 309,341 shares during the last quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $7,616,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,875,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,358,000 after buying an additional 187,961 shares during the last quarter.

Get Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:GSIE opened at $35.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $31.26 and a 1 year high of $36.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.80 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.