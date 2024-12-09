HighTower Advisors LLC Has $8.87 Million Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 13,027 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,280,632 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $944,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304,199 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in TE Connectivity by 7.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,118,636 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $469,113,000 after buying an additional 223,842 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,762,099 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,059,000 after acquiring an additional 9,864 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in TE Connectivity by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,753,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $263,832,000 after acquiring an additional 55,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,434,642 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $215,813,000 after acquiring an additional 166,339 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $152.40 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $45.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $149.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.61. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $128.52 and a 52-week high of $159.98.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.95. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 20.15%. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, October 30th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the electronics maker to reacquire up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on TE Connectivity from $155.00 to $153.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Hsbc Global Res cut shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. StockNews.com upgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on TE Connectivity from $189.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, HSBC lowered TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.55.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

