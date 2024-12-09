HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,570 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,570 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF worth $8,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTUM. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. GDS Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tyche Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF stock opened at $217.55 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $81.37 and a 12 month high of $113.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.05 and its 200-day moving average is $198.79.

About iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

