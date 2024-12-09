HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 72,500 Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,500 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $8,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of QQQE. Berkshire Money Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.5% during the second quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 800,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,052,000 after purchasing an additional 19,819 shares in the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $59,630,000. Waddell & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 374,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,775,000 after buying an additional 12,033 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 8,495.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 306,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,686,000 after buying an additional 303,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 10.8% in the second quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 181,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after buying an additional 17,674 shares in the last quarter.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Stock Up 0.8 %
QQQE opened at $95.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.57. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $96.24.
Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares Cuts Dividend
About Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares
The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.
