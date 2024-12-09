SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report) by 10.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 307,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,320 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF were worth $8,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Matrix Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $134,000. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 11.6% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares during the period. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 5.7% during the second quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF alerts:

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RLY opened at $28.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $565.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 0.50. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 12-month low of $25.91 and a 12-month high of $29.24. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Profile

The SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (RLY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in multi-strategy alternatives. The fund is an actively-managed fund that attempts to hedge against inflation by investing in funds with exposure to real estate, commodities, TIPS and natural resources companies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.