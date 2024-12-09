HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF)

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:INTF – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 271,735 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.75% of iShares International Equity Factor ETF worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares International Equity Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at $31,404,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 380.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 627,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,341,000 after purchasing an additional 496,814 shares in the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 56.2% in the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,148,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,094,000 after purchasing an additional 413,298 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,157,000. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares International Equity Factor ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,860,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,906,000 after buying an additional 132,238 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA INTF opened at $30.41 on Monday. iShares International Equity Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $31.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 0.81.

The iShares International Equity Factor ETF (INTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the STOXX International Equity Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap equities in developed markets outside the US. Stocks are selected and weighted to maximize exposure to five factors: momentum, quality, value, low volatility, and size.

