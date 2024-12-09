iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF (NYSEARCA:EWQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 222,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,606 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI France ETF were worth $8,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Centiva Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI France ETF by 25.0% in the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $929,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI France ETF during the third quarter valued at $15,759,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 76,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI France ETF by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Holdings Inc. now owns 27,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Lucas Management LP grew its stake in iShares MSCI France ETF by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 19,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI France ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA EWQ opened at $37.22 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $580.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.72. iShares MSCI France ETF has a 52-week low of $35.54 and a 52-week high of $42.60.

iShares MSCI France ETF Profile

iShares MSCI France ETF, formerly iShares MSCI France Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the French market, as measured by the MSCI France Index (the Index). The Index seeks to measure the performance of the French equity market.

