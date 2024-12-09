HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 24,180 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,180 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $9,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. increased its holdings in Boston Scientific by 4.4% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 4,119,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $345,205,000 after buying an additional 173,034 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 389.1% in the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 69,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,414,000 after acquiring an additional 55,645 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth $482,000. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 117,794 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,071,000 after purchasing an additional 10,366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its position in Boston Scientific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 3,456,741 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $289,675,000 after purchasing an additional 30,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 6,983 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total value of $585,594.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,913,967.28. This trade represents a 16.73 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 132,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $11,264,795.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,639,695. This trade represents a 45.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,157 shares of company stock valued at $27,957,676 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

NYSE BSX opened at $90.07 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.44, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.40 and a 200 day moving average of $81.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a twelve month low of $54.52 and a twelve month high of $91.93.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 11.26%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $86.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Barclays upped their price target on Boston Scientific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Boston Scientific from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.39.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.