HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 29,508 Shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC)

HighTower Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 606,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 29,508 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Golub Capital BDC worth $9,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GBDC. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Golub Capital BDC in the 3rd quarter worth about $361,000. BBR Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $655,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Golub Capital BDC during the third quarter valued at approximately $577,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Golub Capital BDC by 12.1% in the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,017 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Golub Capital BDC by 517.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 86,043 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 72,117 shares during the period. 42.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GBDC opened at $15.46 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.32 and its 200 day moving average is $15.34. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 4.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is 110.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on GBDC shares. StockNews.com raised Golub Capital BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Golub Capital BDC from $15.50 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.40.

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

