Cerity Partners LLC Raises Stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 99,114 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,812 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $421,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in Transocean by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 76,036 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 49,356 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Transocean during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Transocean in the second quarter worth approximately $64,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Transocean by 41.8% in the second quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 69,781 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 20,570 shares during the period. Finally, Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Transocean by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Muhlenkamp & Co. Inc. now owns 1,014,269 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $5,426,000 after buying an additional 3,771 shares during the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RIG shares. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Transocean in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. DNB Markets upgraded Transocean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Transocean from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Transocean from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $4.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

Insider Activity at Transocean

In other Transocean news, Director Perestroika bought 1,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.13 per share, with a total value of $6,195,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 91,074,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $376,139,312.22. This trade represents a 1.67 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roderick James Mackenzie sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.29, for a total value of $85,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 310,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,333,576.53. This represents a 6.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Transocean Stock Down 3.6 %

RIG stock opened at $4.02 on Monday. Transocean Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.85 and a fifty-two week high of $6.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 2.75. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Transocean Profile

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. The company operates a fleet of mobile offshore drilling units, consisting of ultra-deepwater floaters and harsh environment floaters.

