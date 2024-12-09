Cerity Partners LLC Purchases 1,302 Shares of Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS – Free Report) by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 200.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 312 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 458 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Advanced Energy Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 2,150.0% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 810 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 51.1% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 946 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lanesha Minnix sold 1,000 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.72, for a total value of $111,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,878.24. The trade was a 16.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Advanced Energy Industries in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.00.

NASDAQ:AEIS opened at $117.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 103.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $89.11 and a 12-month high of $120.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $111.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $107.67.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $372.49 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 2.91%. Advanced Energy Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 25th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 25th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.09%.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc provides precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's plasma power products offer solutions to enable innovation for semiconductor and thin film plasma processes, such as dry etch and deposition.

