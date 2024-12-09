Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 2,343 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 252,320 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.5% of Independent Advisor Alliance’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $41,847,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 278,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $46,257,000 after purchasing an additional 27,952 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $1,584,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 62,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,857,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,268,933,000 after buying an additional 1,237,385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Alphabet from $217.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.90.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $174.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.68 and a twelve month high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average is $170.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $88.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.85 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 27.74%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 16,802 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.47, for a total value of $2,780,226.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,280,514.53. This represents a 27.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.41, for a total value of $232,950.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,191.15. This trade represents a 5.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 163,624 shares of company stock valued at $27,803,730 in the last ninety days. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

