Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Reduced by Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd

Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd trimmed its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 509,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 93,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 55.3% of Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Turiya Advisors Asia Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $84,467,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,584,000. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,671 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,931,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 62,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $10,358,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 49,857,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,268,933,000 after buying an additional 1,237,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 7G Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. 7G Capital Management LLC now owns 110,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,244,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $206.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Alphabet from $182.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.90.

Alphabet Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $174.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $169.51 and its 200 day moving average is $170.20. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.68 and a 1 year high of $191.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The information services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.29. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $88.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.85 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.55 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 9th. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.61%.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 29,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,421,948.46. The trade was a 8.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Frances Arnold sold 441 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total value of $75,437.46. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 16,490 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,820,779.40. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,624 shares of company stock worth $27,803,730 over the last three months. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

