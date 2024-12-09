7,060 Shares in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 7,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $428,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 897,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,376,000 after purchasing an additional 182,423 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.7% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,587,000 after buying an additional 149,954 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 7.5% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 556,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,057,000 after buying an additional 38,752 shares during the last quarter. Unique Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,980,000. Finally, Fischer Investment Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 24.4% in the third quarter. Fischer Investment Strategies LLC now owns 125,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 24,618 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

FVAL opened at $64.25 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $896.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.51. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.80 and a fifty-two week high of $64.49.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

