Cerity Partners LLC Acquires 1,146 Shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,146 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,292.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,082,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,289 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter valued at about $83,630,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 23.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,507,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,365,000 after acquiring an additional 481,826 shares during the last quarter. Waverton Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the third quarter worth approximately $26,946,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 262.1% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 258,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,004,000 after acquiring an additional 187,010 shares during the last quarter. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $152.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $160.00.

Interactive Brokers Group Price Performance

Shares of IBKR opened at $186.96 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a one year low of $78.93 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a market cap of $78.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $165.11 and a 200-day moving average of $138.27.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.78 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.83% and a net margin of 7.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.55 EPS. Analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interactive Brokers Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.27%.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

