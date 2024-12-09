Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Price Target Raised to $420.00

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from $385.00 to $420.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a market perform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ULTA has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair downgraded Ulta Beauty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $475.00 to $412.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $438.00.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $428.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $374.15 and a 200-day moving average of $376.63. Ulta Beauty has a 1 year low of $318.17 and a 1 year high of $574.76. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The company’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 180,713.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,238,569 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $481,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237,884 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Ulta Beauty during the third quarter worth about $359,480,000. Holocene Advisors LP grew its position in Ulta Beauty by 3,246.2% in the 3rd quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 346,262 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $134,737,000 after purchasing an additional 335,914 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,069,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 87.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 337,882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,380,000 after buying an additional 157,497 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

