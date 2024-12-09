Cerity Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 12,672 Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Veracyte during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 3rd quarter valued at $723,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Veracyte by 288.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 360,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,284,000 after purchasing an additional 268,000 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Veracyte by 19.0% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 444,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,124,000 after buying an additional 71,086 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new position in Veracyte during the third quarter worth $1,788,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:VCYT opened at $44.13 on Monday. Veracyte, Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.61 and a twelve month high of $46.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.71 and its 200-day moving average is $29.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -294.20 and a beta of 1.69.

Veracyte ( NASDAQ:VCYT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.81 million. Veracyte had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business’s revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Veracyte, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Evan/ Fa Jones sold 5,173 shares of Veracyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $182,244.79. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,209,903.89. The trade was a 13.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jonathan Wygant sold 5,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.89, for a total value of $215,822.48. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,804.57. This trade represents a 10.63 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,211 shares of company stock valued at $787,542. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Veracyte from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Veracyte from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Leerink Partners boosted their price target on Veracyte from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veracyte currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Veracyte, Inc operates as a diagnostics company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Afirma Genomic Sequencing Classifier for cancerous thyroid nodules; Decipher Prostate Biopsy and Radical Prostatectomy for prostate cancer diagnosis; Prosigna Breast Cancer Assay for breast cancer diagnosis; Percepta Nasal Swab Test for lung cancer diagnosis; and Envisia Genomic Classifier for diagnosing interstitial lung disease, including idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis.

