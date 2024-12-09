NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:NWE – Free Report) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,672 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in NorthWestern Energy Group in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of NorthWestern Energy Group by 140.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in NorthWestern Energy Group by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its position in NorthWestern Energy Group by 38.4% during the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NWE stock opened at $53.43 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.40, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $55.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.36. NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.15 and a 12 month high of $57.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

NorthWestern Energy Group ( NYSE:NWE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $345.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $344.06 million. NorthWestern Energy Group had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 15.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. NorthWestern Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.08%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NorthWestern Energy Group from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of NorthWestern Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered NorthWestern Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

NorthWestern Energy Group, Inc provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

