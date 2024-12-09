FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in FirstService were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in FirstService by 35.0% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in FirstService by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstService by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of FirstService by 40.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FirstService stock opened at $192.05 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 80.02 and a beta of 1.04. FirstService Co. has a 52 week low of $141.26 and a 52 week high of $197.84.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 2.19% and a return on equity of 16.68%. FirstService’s revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FSV shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on FirstService from $179.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FirstService currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $198.33.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

