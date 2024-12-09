Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 915 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Cabot were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CBT. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 571.9% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 108,197 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cabot by 24.0% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,240 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 8,175 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Cabot by 2.4% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,363,398 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $309,063,000 after acquiring an additional 80,096 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Cabot by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 707,433 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,070,000 after acquiring an additional 19,215 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in Cabot by 1,295.9% during the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 26,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 24,972 shares during the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cabot alerts:

Cabot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CBT opened at $105.03 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Cabot Co. has a 1-year low of $70.63 and a 1-year high of $117.46. The company has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $110.80 and a 200-day moving average of $103.19.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 26.60% and a net margin of 9.51%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.65 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.52%.

Cabot declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, December 3rd that permits the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization permits the specialty chemicals company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CBT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cabot from $103.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Cabot from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.00.

View Our Latest Report on CBT

Insider Buying and Selling at Cabot

In other news, EVP Jeff Ji Zhu sold 14,566 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $1,649,599.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,865,099.25. This represents a 17.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 34,759 shares of Cabot stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.23, for a total transaction of $4,005,279.57. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,833,749.21. This trade represents a 40.71 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,190 shares of company stock valued at $5,751,534 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cabot

(Free Report)

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.