DA Davidson Has Positive View of Ulta Beauty FY2025 Earnings

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – DA Davidson raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, December 6th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker now anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $23.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $23.44. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $510.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $23.48 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q4 2025 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Ulta Beauty from $472.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $520.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $470.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $442.00 to $476.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ulta Beauty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $438.00.

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $428.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $374.15 and a 200-day moving average of $376.63. Ulta Beauty has a one year low of $318.17 and a one year high of $574.76.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The specialty retailer reported $5.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.45 by $0.69. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 52.06%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ULTA. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 83.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 66 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 151.5% during the 3rd quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 83 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a specialty beauty retailer in the United States. The company offers branded and private label beauty products, including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools through its Ulta Beauty stores, shop-in-shops, Ulta.com website, and its mobile applications.

