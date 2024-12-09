Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,996 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000.

BATS:NULV opened at $42.28 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.75. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.49 and a 1 year high of $30.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.93 and a 200-day moving average of $40.06.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

