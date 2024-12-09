Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $12.04 Million Stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 40.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,190,439 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 342,586 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $12,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Janus International Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $351,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Janus International Group by 136.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 16,032 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $950,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Janus International Group by 21.5% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,224,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,381,000 after purchasing an additional 216,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE JBI opened at $7.35 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.91. Janus International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.68 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average is $10.87.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $230.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.21 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 21.10%. Janus International Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Janus International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $12.00 to $7.50 in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Janus International Group from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Janus International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Janus International Group from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.25.

About Janus International Group



Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

