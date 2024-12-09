Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Radnor Capital Management LLC grew its position in AeroVironment by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 5,965 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 1.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 23.1% in the third quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 7.2% in the third quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,434 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Stock Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $163.33 on Monday. AeroVironment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.51 and a fifty-two week high of $236.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.87 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 4.26.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The aerospace company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.29). AeroVironment had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $188.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. AeroVironment’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised AeroVironment from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Baird R W upgraded AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AeroVironment presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.20.

Insider Activity at AeroVironment

In other AeroVironment news, CFO Kevin Patrick Mcdonnell sold 878 shares of AeroVironment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.54, for a total transaction of $184,854.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 17,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,658,343.04. The trade was a 4.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,782 shares of company stock valued at $373,609 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

AeroVironment Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through Small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (SUAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS) segments.

