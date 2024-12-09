Cerity Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Cerity Partners LLC cut its holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 16.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,483 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the third quarter worth about $234,000. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC increased its position in Zillow Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. IVY Lane Capital Management LLC now owns 135,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,620,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Zillow Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 466,834 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,807,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Zillow Group during the third quarter valued at $6,267,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 5.5% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on Z. Bank of America raised their price target on Zillow Group from $54.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Zillow Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Zillow Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Z stock opened at $82.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $19.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -144.25 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.13 and a quick ratio of 3.13. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.45 and a 1 year high of $86.88. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.35.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 3,484 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $188,763.12. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,099.52. The trade was a 13.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thielke Claire Cormier sold 2,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.11, for a total value of $172,696.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $172,696.86. The trade was a 50.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 163,591 shares of company stock valued at $11,892,886 in the last quarter. 23.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

