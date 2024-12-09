Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 87,868 Shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:WRBY – Free Report) by 13.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 729,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 87,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Warby Parker were worth $11,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in Warby Parker in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $186,000. LVW Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Warby Parker during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Warby Parker during the third quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Warby Parker

In other news, CFO Steven Clive Miller sold 6,763 shares of Warby Parker stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.90, for a total transaction of $94,005.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 177,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,083.20. This trade represents a 3.67 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Neil Harris Blumenthal sold 36,163 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $817,645.43. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,321.97. This trade represents a 74.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,779 shares of company stock worth $1,247,477 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently commented on WRBY. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Warby Parker from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, October 21st. William Blair raised Warby Parker from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Warby Parker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Warby Parker from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Warby Parker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.82.

Warby Parker Stock Performance

NYSE:WRBY opened at $23.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -88.11 and a beta of 1.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.17 and its 200 day moving average is $16.78. Warby Parker Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.28 and a fifty-two week high of $24.60.

About Warby Parker

Warby Parker Inc provides eyewear products in the United States and Canada. The company offers eyeglasses, sunglasses, light-responsive lenses, blue-light-filtering lenses, non-prescription lenses, and contact lenses. It also provides accessories, such as cases, lenses kit with anti-fog spray, pouches, and anti-fog lens spray through its retail stores, website, and mobile apps.

