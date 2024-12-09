Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 5,026 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 366,579 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Brookfield Renewable were worth $11,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 1.7% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,757,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,031,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 3.7% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 2,667,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,125,000 after buying an additional 94,710 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 26.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,443,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,291,000 after buying an additional 504,060 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,091,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,359,000 after acquiring an additional 191,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 4,491.1% during the 2nd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,940,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,258 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Brookfield Renewable Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of BEPC opened at $29.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.27 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day moving average of $30.13. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $21.35 and a 1-year high of $35.14.

Brookfield Renewable Announces Dividend

Brookfield Renewable ( NYSE:BEPC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.04). Brookfield Renewable had a net margin of 1.16% and a return on equity of 0.43%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Brookfield Renewable Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a $0.355 dividend. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio is -173.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Brookfield Renewable from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th.

Brookfield Renewable Company Profile

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

See Also

