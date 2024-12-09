Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 143.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,041 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,883 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 396.0% during the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 571.4% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 2,350 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 65.4% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,391 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PBR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $15.40 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $19.40 to $18.10 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.24.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Performance

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock opened at $13.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.50. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 52-week low of $12.90 and a 52-week high of $17.91.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.5338 dividend. This represents a yield of 18.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.94%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Profile

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

