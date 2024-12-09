Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 230,351 Shares of Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,704,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 230,351 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Ecovyst were worth $11,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ecovyst by 6,920.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Ecovyst by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecovyst during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Ecovyst in the second quarter worth $106,000. 86.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ecovyst alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Ecovyst in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Ecovyst from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

Ecovyst Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Ecovyst stock opened at $8.06 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $939.07 million, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.33 and its 200 day moving average is $7.81. Ecovyst Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.02 and a 1 year high of $11.35.

About Ecovyst

(Free Report)

Ecovyst Inc offers specialty catalysts and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Ecoservices and Advanced Materials & Catalysts. The Ecoservices segment provides sulfuric acid recycling services and end-to-end logistics for production of alkylate for refineries; and virgin sulfuric acid for mining, water treatment, and industrial applications.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECVT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecovyst Inc. (NYSE:ECVT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecovyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecovyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.