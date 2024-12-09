Cerity Partners LLC Takes $440,000 Position in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS)

Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 5,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in ServisFirst Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $2,125,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 103.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 12,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 202,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,773,000 after acquiring an additional 14,908 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.6% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

ServisFirst Bancshares Stock Performance

ServisFirst Bancshares stock opened at $95.16 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $88.56 and a 200-day moving average of $77.44. The stock has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.88. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $55.04 and a 52 week high of $101.37.

ServisFirst Bancshares Dividend Announcement

ServisFirst Bancshares ( NYSE:SFBS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $256.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.70 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 14.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 1st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.09%.

Insider Activity at ServisFirst Bancshares

In other news, COO Rodney Eldon Rushing sold 12,000 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total value of $966,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 307,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,805,505.46. The trade was a 3.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.20, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,285.20. This represents a 10.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 24th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SFBS

ServisFirst Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. It accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company's loan products include commercial lending products, including seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NYSE:SFBS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.