Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.53 Million Stock Holdings in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 262,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,152 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Shoe Carnival were worth $11,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth approximately $244,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shoe Carnival by 1.3% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 31,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Shoe Carnival in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 0.7% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,092,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Shoe Carnival by 11.3% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Shoe Carnival alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SCVL shares. Williams Trading raised their price target on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Shoe Carnival from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th.

Shoe Carnival Price Performance

SCVL opened at $33.91 on Monday. Shoe Carnival, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.94 and a 1 year high of $46.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $921.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.65.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $306.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $316.97 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Shoe Carnival’s payout ratio is 19.85%.

About Shoe Carnival

(Free Report)

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Shoe Carnival Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoe Carnival and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.