Cerity Partners LLC Buys 9,045 Shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB – Free Report) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,045 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PEB. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 707.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 9,740 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 0.7% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 135,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,859,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 1.5% during the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 18,270 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 166.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 50,210 shares during the period.

Several research firms have weighed in on PEB. StockNews.com cut Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $14.75 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.58.

PEB stock opened at $14.58 on Monday. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -50.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s payout ratio is presently -13.79%.

In other Pebblebrook Hotel Trust news, CEO Jon E. Bortz sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total transaction of $235,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,349,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,834,199.08. The trade was a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon E. Bortz bought 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.68 per share, with a total value of $164,840.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,395,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,692,201.12. The trade was a 0.94 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE: PEB) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust ("REIT") and the largest owner of urban and resort lifestyle hotels and resorts in the United States. The Company owns 47 hotels and resorts, totaling approximately 12,200 guest rooms across 13 urban and resort markets.

