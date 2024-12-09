Cerity Partners LLC Buys 4,794 Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST)

Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Free Report) by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,384 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,794 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY were worth $476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,942 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 547.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,565 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY during the 2nd quarter worth $219,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Stock Down 0.8 %

TRST stock opened at $36.24 on Monday. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 52 week low of $25.83 and a 52 week high of $38.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.40. The company has a market cap of $688.92 million, a PE ratio of 14.50 and a beta of 0.83.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Announces Dividend

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a net margin of 18.24% and a return on equity of 7.24%. The firm had revenue of $66.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. TrustCo Bank Corp NY’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.60%.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY Profile

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

