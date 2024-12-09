Cerity Partners LLC Has $471,000 Position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU)

Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IVLU – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,943 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVLU. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $57,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $66,000. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVLU opened at $28.38 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 0.70. iShares MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $25.78 and a 52-week high of $29.92. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.35.

The iShares Edge MSCI Intl Value Factor ETF (IVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA Enhanced Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap developed ex-US equities, selected using fundamental metrics, and weighted by these metrics and market-cap. IVLU was launched on Jun 16, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

