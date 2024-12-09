Cerity Partners LLC Has $445,000 Stock Position in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV – Free Report) (TSE:FNV) by 28.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,581 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. QV Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 24.6% in the second quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 249,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,624,000 after purchasing an additional 49,308 shares during the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada during the second quarter worth $79,000. Addenda Capital Inc. raised its position in Franco-Nevada by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 104,369 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,370,000 after buying an additional 48,160 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 11,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $363,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on FNV. Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $142.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. TD Securities upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Franco-Nevada from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Franco-Nevada from $137.00 to $136.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.83.

Franco-Nevada Price Performance

NYSE:FNV opened at $120.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.18 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $125.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.52. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1 year low of $102.29 and a 1 year high of $137.60.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV – Get Free Report) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $275.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.11 million. Franco-Nevada had a positive return on equity of 10.55% and a negative net margin of 55.28%. The company’s revenue was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Franco-Nevada Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -45.57%.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and streaming company in South America, Central America, Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Mining and Energy segments. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and engages in the sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids through a third-party marketing agent.

Featured Articles

