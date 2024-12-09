Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.50 Million Stock Holdings in Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX – Free Report) by 17.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 511,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 111,684 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nurix Therapeutics were worth $11,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NRIX. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Nurix Therapeutics by 30.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 31.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 1,098.4% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,119 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Nurix Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000.

NASDAQ:NRIX opened at $21.37 on Monday. Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.65 and a 1-year high of $29.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.34 and a beta of 2.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.02.

Nurix Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NRIX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67). The business had revenue of $12.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.85 million. Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 313.65% and a negative return on equity of 63.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Christine Ring sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $82,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $614,800. The trade was a 11.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Houte Hans Van sold 3,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.28, for a total transaction of $86,096.88. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 33,724 shares in the company, valued at $818,818.72. This trade represents a 9.51 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,401 shares of company stock worth $437,453. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Nurix Therapeutics from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Nurix Therapeutics from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nurix Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.75.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule and cell therapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory conditions, and other diseases. The company develops NX-2127, an orally bioavailable Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases; and NX-1607, an orally bioavailable Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

