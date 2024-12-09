Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) Shares Acquired by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,078 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,255 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $467,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDS. TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 15.8% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 549,432 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $11,390,000 after buying an additional 74,913 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,369,000. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 35.8% during the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 220,145 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 57,981 shares during the period. 272 Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 51.8% during the second quarter. 272 Capital LP now owns 117,136 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,428,000 after purchasing an additional 39,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter valued at $1,308,000. 80.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TDS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Telephone and Data Systems stock opened at $34.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $34.78. The company has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $24.03.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.19. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a positive return on equity of 1.12%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Telephone and Data Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. Telephone and Data Systems’s payout ratio is currently -2.96%.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

