Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $11.74 Million Stock Position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRDN – Free Report) by 6.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 516,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,292 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Viridian Therapeutics were worth $11,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Viridian Therapeutics by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $746,000 after purchasing an additional 5,202 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Viridian Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $599,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Viridian Therapeutics by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 69,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCentric Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Viridian Therapeutics by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRDN opened at $19.72 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 18.55 and a current ratio of 18.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -4.58 and a beta of 1.04. Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.40 and a 52 week high of $27.20.

Viridian Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VRDN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.08 million. Viridian Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 85,127.16% and a negative return on equity of 70.12%. Analysts forecast that Viridian Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VRDN. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target (down previously from $31.00) on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, November 25th. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Viridian Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Viridian Therapeutics from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.33.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Mahoney acquired 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $23.33 per share, with a total value of $499,262.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,262. The trade was a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas W. Beetham bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.41 per share, with a total value of $117,050.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,460. This represents a 500.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,626,400 shares of company stock valued at $30,616,312 over the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, discover and develops treatments for serious and rare diseases. The company's product pipeline includes VRDN-001, a monoclonal antibody targeting insulin-like growth factor-1 receptor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of thyroid eye disease (TED); and VRDN-003, a next generation IGF-1R humanized monoclonal antibodies targeting IGF-1R and incorporating half-life extension technology for the treatment of TED.

