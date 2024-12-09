iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK) Shares Bought by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 85.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,717 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IYK. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 2,551,160.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 26,864,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,847,000 after acquiring an additional 26,863,719 shares in the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 180,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,745,000 after purchasing an additional 55,464 shares during the period. MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 85,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,647,000 after buying an additional 27,266 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,461,000. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the second quarter valued at about $773,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IYK opened at $69.08 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a twelve month low of $62.36 and a twelve month high of $72.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.59. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.35.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

