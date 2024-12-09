Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Shares Purchased by Cerity Partners LLC

Cerity Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) by 42.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,324 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,559 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Chewy were worth $449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BC Partners Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy during the second quarter worth $7,517,800,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Chewy by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,553,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,787,000 after purchasing an additional 258,502 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Chewy by 1,028.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,892,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,526 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chewy by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,521,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,693,000 after buying an additional 200,900 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chewy by 97.9% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,972,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,485,000 after buying an additional 975,647 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Chewy from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Chewy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Chewy from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In other news, major shareholder Argos Holdings Gp Llc sold 26,870,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.40, for a total value of $789,999,991.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Satish Mehta sold 8,056 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.47, for a total transaction of $269,634.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 585,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,612,148.14. The trade was a 1.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,128,804 shares of company stock valued at $827,019,626 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Price Performance

CHWY stock opened at $31.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. Chewy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.69 and a 12 month high of $39.10.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. Chewy had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

