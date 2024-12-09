Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REAL. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. raised its stake in RealReal by 62.0% in the third quarter. Anthracite Investment Company Inc. now owns 745,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 285,304 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in RealReal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. River Global Investors LLP raised its position in shares of RealReal by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Global Investors LLP now owns 359,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 16,896 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RealReal by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC now owns 173,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, AM Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealReal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 64.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 96,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total value of $589,662.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 391,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,388,302.50. This represents a 19.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of RealReal stock opened at $6.44 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.40 million, a P/E ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 3.09. The RealReal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $6.57.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of RealReal from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk upgraded RealReal to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on RealReal in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RealReal has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.46.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

