Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 11,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 691.2% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 904,516 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,272,000 after purchasing an additional 790,194 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in LSB Industries by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 1,463,395 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $11,971,000 after buying an additional 372,500 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LSB Industries by 11.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,312,912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $10,740,000 after acquiring an additional 135,087 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter worth $343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of LSB Industries by 1.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,364,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $19,342,000 after buying an additional 37,419 shares during the last quarter. 73.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LSB Industries Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of LXU opened at $8.62 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.40. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.74 and a 12-month high of $10.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $617.36 million, a P/E ratio of -41.05, a P/E/G ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 0.85.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on LXU shares. UBS Group raised shares of LSB Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of LSB Industries in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

About LSB Industries

LSB Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of chemical products. The company provides nitrogen-based fertilizers, such as ammonia, fertilizer grade high density ammonium nitrate (HDAN), and urea ammonia nitrate for fertilizer for corn, pastures, and other crops, as well as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium (NPK) fertilizer blends application.

