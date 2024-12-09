Intech Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS)

Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLS. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Telos by 26.5% during the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Telos by 11.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 8,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Telos in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Telos by 129.8% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 13,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the 2nd quarter valued at $92,000. 62.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on TLS. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Telos from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Telos in a research note on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Telos in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Telos from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telos currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.80.

Telos Stock Up 3.6 %

Telos stock opened at $3.41 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $246.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.67. Telos Co. has a twelve month low of $1.89 and a twelve month high of $5.03.

Telos Profile

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides cyber, cloud, and enterprise security solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Security Solutions and Secure Networks. It provides Xacta, a platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation; and consulting, assessment and compliance, engineering and evaluation, operations, and penetration testing services.

