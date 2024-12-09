Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.50.
Several research firms have issued reports on KYMR. Leerink Partners reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Kymera Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective (down from $54.00) on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 1st.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new stake in Kymera Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000.
Shares of NASDAQ:KYMR opened at $46.67 on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $53.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.64. The company has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 2.16.
Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.34 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 24.96% and a negative net margin of 191.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Kymera Therapeutics will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.
Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.
