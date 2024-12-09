Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Holdings in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 852,946 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 92,085 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in OneSpaWorld were worth $14,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP lifted its stake in OneSpaWorld by 178.9% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,762 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in OneSpaWorld by 13,242.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 11,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 11,256 shares during the period. Morse Asset Management Inc bought a new position in OneSpaWorld in the second quarter worth $200,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OSW opened at $19.87 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.55 and a beta of 2.13. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.08 and a 200 day moving average of $16.49. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a twelve month low of $11.98 and a twelve month high of $20.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 20th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

In other news, CFO Stephen Lazarus sold 8,271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.75, for a total value of $138,539.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 726,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,175,910. This trade represents a 1.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total transaction of $1,401,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 545,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,188,669.76. The trade was a 12.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 319,810 shares of company stock worth $5,644,816. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

