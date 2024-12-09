Intech Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS)

Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 27,227 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Digital Turbine by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,533,969 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 755,707 shares in the last quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new position in shares of Digital Turbine during the second quarter valued at approximately $725,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth approximately $594,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Digital Turbine during the second quarter worth approximately $589,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Digital Turbine in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APPS shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Digital Turbine from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Macquarie decreased their price target on Digital Turbine from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Digital Turbine from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $3.50 to $1.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.38.

In other Digital Turbine news, Director Robert M. Deutschman purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.41 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 571,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $805,414.56. This trade represents a 21.22 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 127,000 shares of company stock worth $175,610. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APPS opened at $1.50 on Monday. Digital Turbine, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.18 and a twelve month high of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.40.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 61.17%. The firm had revenue of $118.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Digital Turbine, Inc. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates a mobile growth platform for advertisers, publishers, carriers, and device original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company operates through two segments, On Device Solutions and App Growth Platform. Its application media platform delivers mobile applications to various publishers, carriers, OEMs, and devices; and content media platform offers news, weather, sports, and other content, as well as programmatic advertising and media content delivery services, and sponsored and editorial content media.

