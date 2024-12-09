AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AdaptHealth Corp. (NASDAQ:AHCO – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,624 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AdaptHealth were worth $13,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AHCO. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth in the second quarter worth approximately $85,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AdaptHealth during the second quarter worth approximately $101,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in AdaptHealth by 11,522.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of AdaptHealth during the 2nd quarter valued at $113,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at AdaptHealth

In other AdaptHealth news, COO Shaw Rietkerk sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $281,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 212,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,389,747.64. This represents a 10.52 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.43% of the company’s stock.

AdaptHealth Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ AHCO opened at $9.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.90, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. AdaptHealth Corp. has a 52-week low of $6.43 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.02). AdaptHealth had a positive return on equity of 9.62% and a negative net margin of 6.57%. The business had revenue of $805.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. AdaptHealth’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AdaptHealth Corp. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on AdaptHealth from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AdaptHealth from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on AdaptHealth from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.67.

About AdaptHealth

AdaptHealth Corp., together with its subsidiaries, sells home medical equipment (HME), medical supplies, and home and related services in the United States. The company provides sleep therapy equipment, supplies, and related services, such as CPAP and bi-PAP services to individuals suffering from obstructive sleep apnea; medical devices and supplies, including continuous glucose monitors and insulin pumps for the treatment of diabetes; HME to patients discharged from acute care and other facilities; oxygen and related chronic therapy services in the home; and other HME devices and supplies on behalf of chronically ill patients with wound care, urological, incontinence, ostomy, and nutritional supply needs.

