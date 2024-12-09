Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $67,000 in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,632,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86,214 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 790,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 24.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 138,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 262,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 92.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 330,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period.

Get Cabaletta Bio alerts:

Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.37. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CABA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cabaletta Bio from $20.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Cabaletta Bio from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cabaletta Bio in a report on Monday, November 18th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cabaletta Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Cabaletta Bio

Cabaletta Bio Profile

(Free Report)

Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cabaletta Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cabaletta Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.