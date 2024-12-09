Intech Investment Management LLC Invests $67,000 in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA)

Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:CABA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 14,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,632,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,586,000 after acquiring an additional 86,214 shares in the last quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. grew its position in Cabaletta Bio by 184.0% during the second quarter. Sofinnova Investments Inc. now owns 1,220,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,129,000 after buying an additional 790,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Cabaletta Bio by 24.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 698,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,223,000 after acquiring an additional 138,950 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cabaletta Bio by 70.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 634,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,744,000 after purchasing an additional 262,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Cabaletta Bio by 92.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 330,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 159,000 shares during the period.
Cabaletta Bio Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ CABA opened at $3.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $161.30 million, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.37. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.76 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.88.
Cabaletta Bio Profile
Cabaletta Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is CABA-201, a fully human anti-CD19 binder for the treatment of Phase 1/2 clinical trials in dermatomyositis, anti-synthetase syndrome, immune-mediated necrotizing myopathy, lupus nephritis, non-renal systemic lupus erythematosus, systemic sclerosis, and generalized myasthenia gravis.
