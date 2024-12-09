Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 307,929 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,882 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Kinetik were worth $13,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of Kinetik during the first quarter worth about $414,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Kinetik by 38.0% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 9,846 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Kinetik by 19.5% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 62,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,577,000 after buying an additional 10,159 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Kinetik by 7.4% in the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 238,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,409 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Kinetik by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 457,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,962,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.11% of the company’s stock.

Kinetik Stock Performance

KNTK stock opened at $58.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $53.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.95. Kinetik Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.73 and a 1 year high of $62.55.

Kinetik Increases Dividend

Kinetik ( NASDAQ:KNTK Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $396.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.21 million. Kinetik had a net margin of 30.25% and a negative return on equity of 39.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Kinetik Holdings Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 7th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th were paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a boost from Kinetik’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 28th. Kinetik’s payout ratio is currently 115.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Kinetik from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays increased their target price on Kinetik from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Kinetik from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.71.

Kinetik Profile

(Free Report)

Kinetik Holdings Inc operates as a midstream company in the Texas Delaware Basin. The company operates through two segments, Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation. It provides gathering, transportation, compression, processing, stabilization, treating, storage, and transportation services for companies that produce natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and water gathering and disposal services.

